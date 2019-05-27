Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increasing, with PM showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increasing, with PM showers Monday. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Strong storms at night. High: 74, Low: 59

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 54

Wednesday: Windy, warmer, with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 59

Thursday: Few showers. High: 73, Low: 51

Friday: Mild and dry. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Few storms. High: 76, Low: 58

Sunday: Cool, 50s by lake. High: 69, Low: 53


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
