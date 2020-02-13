Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6063828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly Monday night. Lows around freezing, in the low-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, chilly especially by the lake. High: 44, Low: 32: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 34: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 38: Mostly sunny, mild, nice. High: 67, Low: 50: Cloudy with rain developing. High: 62, Low: 46: Partly sunny, clearing. High: 61, Low: 41: Mostly sunny, still mild. High: 59, Low: 49