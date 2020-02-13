Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly Monday night. Lows around freezing, in the low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly especially by the lake. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild, nice. High: 67, Low: 50

Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing. High: 62, Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny, clearing. High: 61, Low: 41

Monday: Mostly sunny, still mild. High: 59, Low: 49



