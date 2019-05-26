Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool and clearing up Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool and clearing up Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Strong storms at night. High: 74, Low: 59

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 54

Wednesday: Windy, warmer, with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 59

Thursday: Few showers. High: 73, Low: 51

Friday: Mild and dry. High: 74, Low: 60

Saturday: Few storms. High: 76, Low: 58

Sunday: Cool, 50s by lake. High: 69, Low: 53


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 5 killed in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
89-year-old woman killed in crash involving CPD officers
One Eleven Food Hall brings diverse food options to Pullman
Chicago Pastor accused of inappropriately touching twin girls
Three vehicle crash injures 5, including 2 babies
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Boy, 16, missing from Chicago Lawn
Show More
Back of the Yards teen, Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, missing
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thundershowers, especially south Sunday
Memorial Day 2019: Chicago remembers fallen military members
Former ABC7 Weather Sketcher turns Tracy Butler forecasts into teaching tool
Okla. reaches $85m settlement in opioid epidemic
More TOP STORIES News