Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain Friday, with the possibility of severe storms. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain, some severe storms possible. High: 72, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 65, Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny, but with a few storms. High: 74, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny and warm, with summer humidity. High: 86, Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 84, Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 55

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 49



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
