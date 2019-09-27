Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain Friday, with the possibility of severe storms. Highs in the low 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain, some severe storms possible. High: 72, Low: 60: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 65, Low: 59: Partly sunny, but with a few storms. High: 74, Low: 67: Sunny and warm, with summer humidity. High: 86, Low: 68: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 84, Low: 61: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 55: Sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 49