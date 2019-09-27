Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain Friday, with the possibility of severe storms. Highs in the low 70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain, some severe storms possible. High: 72, Low: 60
Saturday: Cloudy with showers mainly south. High: 65, Low: 59
Sunday: Partly sunny, but with a few storms. High: 74, Low: 67
Monday: Sunny and warm, with summer humidity. High: 86, Low: 68
Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 84, Low: 61
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 55
Thursday: Sunny and cooler. High: 65, Low: 49
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News