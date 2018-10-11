Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds and shower south Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chilly with increasing clouds and showers south Friday. Highs in the mid-40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Chilly with a few clouds, light rain south. High: 45, Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 54, Low: 40
Sunday: A few showers late. High: 52, Low: 37
Monday: Clear skies and chilly. High: 48, Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 39
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 56, Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64, Low: 47
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.