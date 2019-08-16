Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms Friday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 66

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, with hit or miss storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chance of scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 60



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of Glenview teen allegedly killed by 'Hollywood Ripper' speaks about CA conviction
Trump called Durbin to discuss Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
State trooper shot in Wheeling while serving warrant
Bensenville Little League team honors teammate accidentally shot, killed by friend
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
IL law allows those involved with crime to be charged with murder if someone dies
Show More
Teen vaping concerns rise along with reports of lung damage
Vertical farming brings high-tech approach to agriculture in the city
Suspect in custody after windows on dozens of cars smashed downtown, sources say
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
Men charged in murder-for-hire plot that killed 2
More TOP STORIES News