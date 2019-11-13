Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday with light snow in evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, slightly warmer but with cold wind chills Wednesday, and a chance of snow later in the day. Highs in the upper 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with PM snow showers. High: 28, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 32, Low: 19

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 36, Low: 24

Saturday: Partly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 26

Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, snow. High: 40, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and still chilly. High: 43, Low: 34



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
Trump impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
Lockport man killed in Tampa, Fla. hit-and-run
80-year-old man died Monday due to cold weather: Cook County medical examiner
Teen hockey player dies of complications from mono
Heat restored after system breaks at Kenwood Academy on day of record cold
Show More
Daylight Saving Time bill passes Illinois Senate, heads to house
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philadelphia
Boy, 11, critically injured in Back of the Yards house fire
Jesse Jackson working with victims of racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings to avoid boycott
Split Supreme Court appears ready to allow Trump to end DACA
More TOP STORIES News