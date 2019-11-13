CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, slightly warmer but with cold wind chills Wednesday, and a chance of snow later in the day. Highs in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with PM snow showers. High: 28, Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 32, Low: 19
Friday: Mostly sunny and finally above freezing. High: 36, Low: 24
Saturday: Partly sunny and quiet. High: 36, Low: 26
Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 31
Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, snow. High: 40, Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and still chilly. High: 43, Low: 34
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday with light snow in evening
