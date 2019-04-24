Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cool with sprinkles Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cool with sprinkles Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy with some sprinkles possible. High: 61, Low: 41: Mostly sunny with a late day storm. High: 72, Low: 49: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 42Rain/snow mix possible and cold. High: 46, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy with rain possible late. High: 51, Low: 45: Warmer with clearing skies. High: 64, Low: 42: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles, cooler. High: 54, Low: 41