Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cool with sprinkles Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cool with sprinkles Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some sprinkles possible. High: 61, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a late day storm. High: 72, Low: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 42

Saturday Rain/snow mix possible and cold. High: 46, Low: 34

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible late. High: 51, Low: 45

Monday: Warmer with clearing skies. High: 64, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles, cooler. High: 54, Low: 41



