CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and cool with sprinkles Wednesday. Highs in the low 60s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some sprinkles possible. High: 61, Low: 41
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a late day storm. High: 72, Low: 49
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 42
Saturday Rain/snow mix possible and cold. High: 46, Low: 34
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible late. High: 51, Low: 45
Monday: Warmer with clearing skies. High: 64, Low: 42
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles, cooler. High: 54, Low: 41
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cool with sprinkles Wednesday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News