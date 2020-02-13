Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with isolated storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with isolated storms Friday. Highs near 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 55

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 61

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 87, Low: 67

Tuesday: Sunny, hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 72

Wednesday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 70

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68


