Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with isolated storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with isolated storms Friday. Highs near 90.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 64: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 55: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 61: Sunny and warmer. High: 87, Low: 67: Sunny, hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 72: Windy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 70: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 68