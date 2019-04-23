Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs around 60, but cooler by Lake Michigan.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake, with early rain. High: 61, Low: 42

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a late day storm. High: 71, Low: 47

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 44

Saturday Evening showers. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 45

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 59, Low: 46



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
