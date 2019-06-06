Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, some lake fog Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with some lake fog Thursday afternoon. Highs close to 80.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 54
Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 63
Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 60
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 55
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74, Low: 54
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 55
