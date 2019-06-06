Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, some lake fog Thursday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with some lake fog Thursday afternoon. Highs close to 80.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 56

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 63

Sunday A few showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74, Low: 54

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 55


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA Green Line service halted due to derailment near 47th Street
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby suing city over video leak
Springfield bishop bans Madigan, Cullerton from Springfield communions
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Police looking for man caught on camera pretending to be a cop in DuPage Co.
911 calls released of Jussie Smollett reporting alleged attack
Show More
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Animal rights activist says he was almost killed while protesting at duck farm
Warriors confirm co-owner Mark Stevens shoved Raptors' Lowry
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
More TOP STORIES News