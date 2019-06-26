Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with isolated evening storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with an isolated evening storm. Highs in the 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and more humid. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot, isolated storm possible. High: 90, Low: 73

Sunday Hot and muggy. High: 86, Low: 71

Monday: Hot with an isolated storm. High: 91, Low: 74

Tuesday: Isolated storm possible High: 89, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm. High: 83, Low: 70


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Brendt Christensen offered to locate body of Chinese scholar: Lawyers
What Illinois' Tobacco 21 bill means for in-betweeners
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Show More
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Newly-trained paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
VIDEO: Woman allegedly tried to kidnap kids at airport
Eric Trump claims waitress spit on him at The Aviary cocktail bar
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
More TOP STORIES News