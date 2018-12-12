WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny start and rainy finish for Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny start and rainy finish for Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Afternoon rain. High: 39, Low: 36

Friday: Morning rain. High: 42, Low: 30

Saturday: Rain to the south. High: 43, Low: 32

Sunday: Dry. High: 42, Low: 28

Monday: Colder. High: 38, Low: 25

Tuesday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 28

Wednesday: Breezy. High: 41, Low: 30

