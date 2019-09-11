Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Severe storm threat overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 has issued an Accuweather Alert for a threat of severe storms Wednesday night from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Lows in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with late storms. High: 80, Low: 69

Friday: Breezy, falling humidity. High: 78, Low: 59

Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 68

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Tuesday: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Hot, hazy. High: 90, Low: 71



