Chicago AccuWeather: Severe storm threat overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 has issued an Accuweather Alert for a threat of severe storms Wednesday night from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Lows in the upper 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, cooler with late storms. High: 80, Low: 69: Breezy, falling humidity. High: 78, Low: 59: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 68: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 69: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70: Hot, hazy. High: 90, Low: 71