WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers begin

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow showers begin, first in areas south and then moving north. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 32, Low: 19

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 30, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 24

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Everything you need to know to handle cold weather
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Toddler killed, parents injured in Lower Wacker crash
City to inspect R. Kelly's Near West Side music studio
Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity features food from the city's best
911 audio shows panic after comatose woman gave birth
Laquan McDonald family responds to Preckwinkle ad
Woman suspected of killing manicurist arrested
Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder
Show More
Sheriff removed for response to Florida high school massacre
Freight train derails; Metra SWS delayed
Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack
'Bird Box Challenge': Teen crashes while blindfolded
More News