Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, heavy rain Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout Wednesday morning. Highs around 80.
Wednesday: Scattered storms possible, cooler by the lake. High: 82, Low: 56
Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 55
Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 58
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 62
Sunday Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 58
Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 52
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 55
