Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9am Monday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday morning. The storm has slowed and the worst weather will arrive Sunday late afternoon and evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday morning for the Chicago area. The storm has slowed and the worst weather will arrive Sunday late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 37, Low: 25

Monday: Morning snow showers. High: 29, Low: 16

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 24, Low: 12

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 26, Low: 19

Thursday: Cold. High: 33, Low: 28

Friday: Drizzle early. High: 36, Low: 32

Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 37


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
