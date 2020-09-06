Chicago Weather: Brace for 2 rounds of potentially severe storms Sunday

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6410828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz has the latest on two rounds of potentially severe storms this Labor Day Weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is bracing for two rounds of potentially severe storms this Labor Day Weekend.The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That means scattered severe storms are possible across the area.ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the first round of storms will be weaker and arrive between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. morning as a warm front approaches the area.The main threat with any storms that develop will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rains, though there is also a low risk for tornadoes to develop.Schwarz said he thinks the main tornado risk will be higher later in the day as a second batch of storms develop along a cold front between 7 p.m. and midnight.The cold front will bring cool, dry conditions on Labor Day, Schwarz said.Most of the Chicago area is in a moderate drought, Schwartz said. The latest models indicate some areas could see several inches of rain over the next six days.