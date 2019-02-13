Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area

Blowing snow has caused many county roads to become impassable with snow drifts of 3-4 feet in some areas. Avoid travel if possible — McHenry Co. Sheriff (@McHenrySheriff) February 13, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5134490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Falling ice is creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and drivers in downtown Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5136103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crash involving a pair of semis created long backups on southbound I-65 near Crown Point, Ind.

Blowing and drifting snow created some dangerous driving conditions Wednesday morning.The wind and snow caused a few problems for drivers in the south suburbs. In Steger near Steger and Torrance, the blizzard conditions caused a three vehicle crash and over in Manteno, weather conditions also forced state troopers to shut down northbound I-57 due to blowing showIn McHenry County, the sheriff's office warned drivers about roads made impassable by snow drifts of three to four feet in some areas.Wednesday morning, the McHenry County sheriff's deputies were busy with several reports of accidents due to cold weather conditions."There's drifting everywhere," said James Gomez. "It's just everywhere."One multi-car pileup along highway 120 in Bull Valley off Chatham Lane cause a major traffic backup with deputies blocking the roadways. Drivers said the blowing snow was the main problem."The drifts blow you know into the street and it gets icy and you get the black ice," Gomez said.Farther east toward McHenry on 120 there were several cars in ditches and another multi-car accident with cars pointed in different directionsThere were plenty of slow plows and salt being thrown on expressways, highways and county roads but drivers said it was the wind that made things worse."A lot of ice, so I mean they're throwing salt," said commuter Brandon Memenga. "I don't know how much it's doing, but it's slick."A crash involving a pair of semis has created long backups on southbound I-65 near Crown Point, Ind.As of 4:30 a.m., 6,800 ComEd customers are without power because of the ice and wind. To report a power outage to ComEd, customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).Falling ice is also a major concern in downtown Chicago. Large chunks fell from buildings Tuesday.Along the Mag Mile, there are warnings posted around the 875 North Michigan Avenue building which is the former John Hancock and there are signs posted around Water Tower Place right across the street.Some streets around these buildings were blocked off most of Tuesday after large chunks of ice fell from the skyscrapers. It sent people on the ground running for cover, scrambling to protect themselves.In the Loop, falling ice outside Willis Tower closed Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Adams for most of the day Tuesday, Those streets and sidewalks have re-opened.The Metra Electric Line and the South Shore Line both resumed full service Wednesday after they had to suspend service for much of Tuesday because of the ice.