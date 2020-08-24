Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, PM showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy morning gives way to a breezy, wet evening on St. Patrick's Day. Highs around 40 near the lake, but closer to 60 in the south suburbs.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold by the lake and warm to the south on St. Patrick's Day. High: 48, Low: 36

Thursday: Windy with snow/rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny, but chilly by the lake. High: 46, Low: 27

Saturday: Bright and milder. High: 53, Low: 37

Sunday: Sunny, mild, breezy, mild. High: 60, Low: 45

Monday: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 49

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 56, Low: 50

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to set date for Phase 1C vaccinations to begin
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
More women being lured in to extremist groups during pandemic, educators say
Lyft driver carjacked after telling couple not to vape in his car
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
Show More
Sister Jean to cheer on Loyola Ramblers in person at The Big Dance
CPS sets date for high school students to return to classrooms
CPD releases surveillance video of suspects wanted in 2nd officer shooting in 2 days
Biden: Gov. Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed
IDES asks for millions more in budget as it plans to reopen offices
More TOP STORIES News