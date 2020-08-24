Chicago Weather: Breezy, PM showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy morning gives way to a breezy, wet evening on St. Patrick's Day. Highs around 40 near the lake, but closer to 60 in the south suburbs.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cloudy, cold by the lake and warm to the south on St. Patrick's Day. High: 48, Low: 36
Thursday: Windy with snow/rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31
Friday: Sunny, but chilly by the lake. High: 46, Low: 27
Saturday: Bright and milder. High: 53, Low: 37
Sunday: Sunny, mild, breezy, mild. High: 60, Low: 45
Monday: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 49
Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 56, Low: 50
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News