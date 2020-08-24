Weather

Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, windy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine and windy Monday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Much warmer. High: 64, Low: 48

Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 63, Low: 34

Wednesday: Chilly, light rain early. High: 44, Low: 24

Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 40, Low: 23

Friday: Not as chilly. High: 50, Low: 40

Saturday: Much warmer. High: 66, Low: 43

Sunday: Low 50s by lake. High: 61, Low: 44

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.
Chicago expands vaccine eligibility to 1C Monday as cases rise
Why are gas prices going up? The Suez Canal crisis might be to blame
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Airbnb, Vrbo vacation rental overloaded with reservations
IL reports 2,250 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Street renamed after late Archbishop Lucius Hall
Serial killer on federal death row dies at IN hospital
What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?
Michigan women's team makes emergency landing in IN
More TOP STORIES News