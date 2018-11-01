WEATHER

Chicago weather: Cooler, wetter than average November expected

We lose daylight and see falling temperatures during the month of November in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The average high on Nov. 1 is 56 degrees and by the end of the month the average high drops to 40 degrees.

The outlook for this November calls for slightly below average temperatures here in Chicago.


The hottest temperature ever recorded in November is 81 degrees on Nov. 1, 1950.

Interestingly, the coldest temperature ever recorded in November happened the same year, November 1950, when the low dropped to -2 degrees on Nov. 23, 1950. We also recorded a -2 degrees on Nov. 29, 1872.

November is the 5th coolest month of the year. December, January, February and March are colder than November on average.

We average 1.2" of SNOW in the month of November!

We also lose a lot of daylight in the month. More than an hour of daylight disappears during the month.
NOVEMBER 2018 OUTLOOK:


The outlook also calls for above average precipitation. We'll have to wait to see whether that comes in the form of rain or snow.
