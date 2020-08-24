Weather

Chicago Weather: Cooler with sprinkles Wednesday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler and mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Chilly with sprinkles. High: 49, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 41

Saturday: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Sunday: A few showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 59, Low: 37

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High: 56, Low: 39

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
