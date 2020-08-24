Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, snow late Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds with light snow late Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Increasing clouds, snow late. High: 29, Low: 25: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27: Cloudy with PM snow; heavy snowfall possible. High: 32, Low: 27: Cloudy with morning snow. High: 31, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 22: Sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 26