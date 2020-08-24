Weather

Chicago Weather: Increasing clouds, snow late Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds with light snow late Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High: 29, Low: 25

Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy with PM snow; heavy snowfall possible. High: 32, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning snow. High: 31, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago indoor dining expected to return starting Saturday
'Our residents are afraid': City leaders seek solutions for carjacking surge
Man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
Chicago Bears surprise nurses, thank them for COVID efforts
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1B jackpot
Pandemic isolation played role in teen's suicide, family warns
Potential snowstorm on horizon
Show More
Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips
CPS parents weigh in on teachers' push to remain remote
Why this 19th Century whaling song is topping charts
Woman from Pilsen helps feed people in need on the West Side
Inmates get COVID vaccine while millions struggle to get appointment
More TOP STORIES News