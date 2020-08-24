Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, brief PM sun possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a chance for a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25

Wednesday: Cloudy again. High: 37, Low: 27

Thursday: Still cloudy. High: 36, Low: 30

Friday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 34, Low: 28

Saturday: Cloudy but still dry. High: 33, Low: 26

Sunday: Limited sun. High: 34, Low: 27

Monday: Still mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 20

