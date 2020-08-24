Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 56, Low: 38

Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 43, Low: 30

Monday: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 36, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 42, Low: 33

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late for St. Patrick's Day. High: 46, Low: 32

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 36, Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 22

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
Politicians demand change to United Center vaccine procedure
Billions of cicadas may be coming soon to trees near you
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School
Chicago tones down St. Patrick's Day celebrations for 2nd year
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 pleads guilty in federal case
Share video with ABC7 as your reunite with loved ones
Show More
Child tax credit can't come soon enough for Chicago families
CVS expanding vaccine appointments in Illinois
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
Blackhawks coach breaking gender barriers on and off the ice
More TOP STORIES News