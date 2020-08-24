Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Tuesday night. Lows in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 79, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Saturday: Warm, sunny, with rain late. High: 83, Low: 59

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 74, Low: 56

Monday: Breezy, rainy. High: 69, Low: 52

Tuesday: Windy, rainy. High: 62, Low: 52


