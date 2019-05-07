Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain has moved out of the Chicago area for now, but the ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for severe weather Wednesday.

After some morning showers give way to drier conditions in the afternoon, strong to severe storms will be possible in the evening hours, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.



Strong storms are expected to develop in western Illinois and move into the Chicago area after 6 p.m. The main threat in any storms that develop will be strong, gusty winds - but an isolated tornado is also be possible.

RELATED: How do tornadoes form?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.



There will also be a large temperature spread from north to south across the Chicago area Wednesday, which could help fuel severe storms. The boundary between warmer air and cooler air will be a key focal point for storms and any potential severe weather, Mowry said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countychicagoo'haremidway airportvalparaisoportagedupage countywill countythunderstormradarstormraintornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sandra Bland: New video of 2015 Texas traffic stop emerges
Waukegan explosion: 2 more victims ID'd; search continues
Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet on SW Side
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
Heartbeat bill: Georgia governor signs early abortion ban
New details about upcoming Star Wars, Avatar films
World War II vet, 95, dies on return 'Honor Flight'
Show More
Shop handmade gifts at Ravenswood Mother's Day Gift Market
Woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing
Man kills woman day after she gets restraining order
Aurora woman threatens husband with knife, sets fire: police
More TOP STORIES News