Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain has moved out of the Chicago area for now, but the ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for severe weather Wednesday.After some morning showers give way to drier conditions in the afternoon, strong to severe storms will be possible in the evening hours, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.Strong storms are expected to develop in western Illinois and move into the Chicago area after 6 p.m. The main threat in any storms that develop will be strong, gusty winds - but an isolated tornado is also be possible.There will also be a large temperature spread from north to south across the Chicago area Wednesday, which could help fuel severe storms. The boundary between warmer air and cooler air will be a key focal point for storms and any potential severe weather, Mowry said.