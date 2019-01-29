CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago area is bracing for historic cold this week as frigid temperatures begin to drop Tuesday.
A Wind Chill Advisory went into effect for the Chicago area at 4 a.m. and will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, when it will be upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning. The Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect until noon Thursday.
On Tuesday, wind chills are expected to be between -15 to -30, with a high of 3 degrees and a low of -22, and it will only get colder from there. Wednesday's expected high -13, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in Chicago history.
The record for the coldest day in Chicago was December 24, 1983, with an average temperature of -18 degrees recorded at O'Hare. Wednesday could be as cold as -15.5 or -16, which could make it the second or third coldest day in Chicago's recorded history. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago was -27 on January 20, 1985. The coldest high temperature ever recorded in Chicago was -11 on Dec. 24, 1983 and Jan. 18, 1994.
In Chicago, Lyft is offering free rides to warming centers using the code CHIJAYDEN19, up to $25 per ride, through Friday.
Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.
The city has also added warming buses on the streets to encourage the city's most vulnerable to be safe.
Some flurries started to fall Tuesday afternoon, which makes it the 13th straight day of snow measured at O'Hare International Airport. Here's a bit of trivia: This hasn't happened since the winter of 1978-79.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday that he has issued a disaster proclamation for the entire state.
"This storm poses a serious threat to the well-being of people around the state, and we will use every tool at our disposal to keep our residents safe," Pritzker said. "This disaster proclamation ensures that the state of Illinois has the flexibility to effectively and efficiently respond to the needs of local governments during this extreme weather event."
SCHOOLS, GOVT. OFFICES AND EVENTS CANCELED DUE TO COLD
Chicago Public Schools announced they will close schools Wednesday due to the cold. The temperatures could present a hazard for children traveling to and from school, CPS said. CPS buildings will also be closed Wednesday due to the weather and all after school activities are canceled. CPS schools will be open Tuesday. The district will make a decision about classes Thursday on Wednesday afternoon.
It's even too cold for ice castles. The Ices Castles outdoor display in Geneva will be closed on Wednesday. Disney on Ice performance at the United Center has also been canceled.
Also closed on Wednesday is the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago.
Courthouses in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry and Will counties will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Illinois Secretary of State offices will also be closed Wednesday.
Northwestern University will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Thursday due to the extreme cold. The university will continue to provide "essential services" including policing, facilities management and residence hall dining. Columbia College Chicago announced it will close Tuesday evening through Wednesday due to the weather. The closure begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday through all of Wednesday and applies to all academic and business operations of the campus. DePaul University has cancelled classed for Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.
The Lincoln Park Zoo will close early Tuesday, at 3 p.m., and remain closed Wednesday and Thursday for the safety of animals and visitors, except for several species acclimated to the climate, like polar bears.
However, despite the cold, there will be U.S. Postal Service mail delivery on Wednesday and Thursday.
COLD TEMPS IMPACTS TRAVEL
The snow created significant problems at Chicago's airports Monday, with more than,1,300 flight cancellations. On Tuesday, the cold cold is hampering air travel, with 178 flight cancellations at O'Hare and 285 at Midway as of 11 a.m.
One traveler at O'Hare heading for warmer weather said she was going to be sad to miss the dangerous cold.
"I am going to Phoenix, where I live now, I moved there a year ago," said passenger Jane Bozym. "I am a little bit sad that I am actually going to miss the cold, just to say that I lived it."
Metra said all lines will operate on alternate schedules due to the extreme cold. Click here for the extreme weather alternate schedules for every Metra line.
Metra said Tuesday speed restrictions are in effect. Metra will also carefully deploy crews to set fires on switchers to keep the tracks from contracting and to keep the trains moving smoothly. Metra says there may be some additional changes to the schedule, depending on how bad conditions get.
"It's very frightening, I have two pairs of gloves, I have a facemask, I have a hat, I have a hood, sweaters underneath here, so yeah, I am a little nervous" said Metra commuter Kellie Mueller.
The South Shore Line said trains would operate on a reduced scheduled Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather. They will also bus passengers from South Bend to Michigan City from Tuesday through Friday morning. Click here for more information and to view the modified schedule.
Many Chicagoans dressed in layers to brave the cold Tuesday and used the downtown Chicago's pedestrian walkway system in the heart of the city to escape the bitter cold. The system of underground tunnels and overhead bridges links more than 40 blocks.
Many Chicagoans say they will be working from home or work has been canceled for them Wednesday. They also plan to be stocking up at grocery stores so they can stay in for the next few days.
"Luckily our office has given us the opportunity to stay home and work from home," said Glen Harris. "I think a lot of people are doing that, so going to go to the grocery store tonight, get some soup, get some goodies and then stay inside and bundle up and do some work tomorrow."
COLDEST DAYS IN CHICAGO HISTORY:
1. Dec. 24, 1983: -18
2. Jan. 18, 1994: -16
3. Jan. 20, 1985: -15.5
4. Jan. 10, 1982: -15.0
5. Dec. 23, 1983: -13.5
6. Jan. 29, 1966: -13.0
7. Jan. 15, 1972: -13.0
8. Jan. 23, 1963: -12.5
9. February 3, 1996: -12.0
COLD WEATHER TIPS:
The dangerous deep freeze can also make it difficult to keep your home warm. To avoid a loss in heat experts recommend replacing your furnace filter and keeping vents clear. Also lower blinds and close drapes.
Before going to bed, raise your thermostat a few degrees. If you have a high-efficiency furnace, clear the intake and exhaust of snow and ice, which could pose a carbon monoxide danger.
To keep your pipes from freezing, experts say to trickle your faucets. If they still freeze, never thaw pipes with an open flame. Use a hairdryer instead.
If you'll be out driving during the deep freeze, experts say to make sure your vehicle is ready for it.
Keep your tank at least half-full, replace the car battery if it's old and add some extra air in your tires.
Officials recommended drivers plan their route in advance and tell others where they are going. Lastly, keep your cell phone charged in case something happens.
