CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago area is bracing for historic cold this week as frigid temperatures begin to drop Tuesday.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the entire Chicago area from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Thursday.
On Tuesday, wind chills are expected to be between -15 to -30, with a high of 3 degrees and a low of -22, and it will only get colder from there. Wednesday's expected high -13, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in Chicago history.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for the entire state.
"This storm poses a serious threat to the well-being of people around the state, and we will use every tool at our disposal to keep our residents safe," Pritzker said. "This disaster proclamation ensures that the state of Illinois has the flexibility to effectively and efficiently respond to the needs of local governments during this extreme weather event."
The record for the coldest day in Chicago was December 24, 1983, with an average temperature of -18 degrees recorded at O'Hare. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago was -27 on January 20, 1985. The coldest high temperature ever recorded in Chicago was -11 on Dec. 24, 1983 and Jan. 18, 1994.
In Chicago, Lyft is offering free rides to warming centers using the code CHIJAYDEN19, up to $25 per ride, through Friday.
Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.
Homeless communities are particularly at risk during the arctic blast.
George Arroyo is known as the mayor of the tent city along Roosevelt Road near the Dan Ryan Expressway. He's lived there for the last four years, since his wife died. He is among the dozens of homeless men and women hoping to survive the two days of sub-zero temperatures. Strangers went to the tent city Tuesday, continuing to donate much-needed supplies to help.
City officials are keeping city-funded shelters open for 24 hours, extending hours at warming centers, and adding a half dozen CTA buses to the streets as mobile warming centers in hopes of helping the city's most vulnerable.
Pastor William Fleshman of Abundant Life Christian Center will spend the next two nights at the tent city to draw attention to what he says are untapped federal funds available to help the people there.
SCHOOLS, GOVT. OFFICES AND EVENTS CANCELED DUE TO COLD
Chicago Public Schools announced they will close schools Wednesday due to the cold. The temperatures could present a hazard for children traveling to and from school, CPS said. CPS buildings will also be closed Wednesday due to the weather and all after school activities are canceled. CPS schools will be open Tuesday. The district will make a decision about classes Thursday on Wednesday afternoon.
Some suburban school districts, including Niles and Plainfield, have announced that schools will be closed Wednesday and even Thursday as well. Click below for a full list of school closings in the Chicago area.
Northwestern University will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Thursday due to the extreme cold. The university will continue to provide "essential services" including policing, facilities management and residence hall dining.
The University of Chicago has canceled all classes and non-essential activities for Wednesday due to the cold.
Columbia College Chicago announced it will close Tuesday evening through Wednesday due to the weather. The closure begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday through all of Wednesday and applies to all academic and business operations of the campus. DePaul University has cancelled classed for Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.
The Lincoln Park Zoo will close early Tuesday, at 3 p.m., and remain closed Wednesday and Thursday for the safety of animals and visitors, except for several species acclimated to the climate, like polar bears. The Shedd Aquarium and the Museum of Science and Industry will also be closed Wednesday due to the cold.
However, despite the cold, there will be U.S. Postal Service mail delivery on Wednesday and Thursday.
Courthouses in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry and Will counties will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Illinois Secretary of State Offices will also be closed Wednesday.
The city of Wheaton will not have garbage pickup on Wednesday due to the weather, but normal operations will resume Thursday and Friday.
The City of Chicago said Streets and Sanitation is considered an essential agency, and there will be garbage collection in the city Wednesday and Thursday. The agency asked residents to be patient as service may be slower than usual since garbage collectors will be taking special precautions with the cold.
It's even too cold for ice castles. The Ices Castles outdoor display in Geneva will be closed on Wednesday. Disney on Ice performance at the United Center has also been canceled.
Also closed on Wednesday is the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago.
COLD TEMPS AFFECT PUBLIC TRANSIT, TRAVEL
Metra said all lines will operate on alternate schedules due to the extreme cold. Click here for the extreme weather alternate schedules for every Metra line. The modified schedule will extend through Thursday.
Metra said Tuesday speed restrictions are in effect. Metra will also carefully deploy crews to set fires on switchers to keep the tracks from contracting and to keep the trains moving smoothly. Metra says there may be some additional changes to the schedule, depending on how bad conditions get.
"These are beautiful days for me," said Metra commuter Brother Hollis. "Tell them to accept whatever the man upstairs sends down."
"It's very frightening, I have two pairs of gloves, I have a facemask, I have a hat, I have a hood, sweaters underneath here, so yeah, I am a little nervous" said Metra commuter Kellie Mueller.
Amtrak has also reduced schedule, running about 60 percent of its Midwest schedule.
The South Shore Line said trains would operate on a reduced scheduled Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather. They will also bus passengers from South Bend to Michigan City from Tuesday through Friday morning. Click here for more information and to view the modified schedule.
Despite the historic temperatures, many Chicago residents still need to rely on public transit.
"I am poor, so I can't afford an Uber," said Ellie Prendes, a musical theater major at Columbia College. "I mean, we take the train as much as we can but our classes are just far enough that the train would be good but not far enough that it would make that much of a difference."
Many Chicagoans dressed in layers to brave the cold Tuesday and used the downtown Chicago's pedestrian walkway system in the heart of the city to escape the bitter cold. The system of underground tunnels and overhead bridges links more than 40 blocks.
A lot of residents said they will be working from home or work has been canceled for them Wednesday. They also plan stock up up at grocery stores so they can stay in for the next few days.
"Luckily our office has given us the opportunity to stay home and work from home," said Glen Harris. "I think a lot of people are doing that, so going to go to the grocery store tonight, get some soup, get some goodies and then stay inside and bundle up and do some work tomorrow."
Tuesday cold is hampering air travel at Chicago's airports. As of 4 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported average delays of 15 minutes and 254 cancelations, and Midway International Airport reported average delays of 15 minutes and 283 cancelations.
One traveler at O'Hare heading for warmer weather said she was going to be sad to miss the dangerous cold.
"I am going to Phoenix, where I live now, I moved there a year ago," said passenger Jane Bozym. "I am a little bit sad that I am actually going to miss the cold, just to say that I lived it."
SUBURBAN RECREATION CENTERS OPEN FOR PARENTS WHO HAVE TO WORK, KIDS WITH CABIN FEVER
While many people may choose to hibernate the next few days, those who come down with cabin fever can bring their kids to blow off steam at Little Beans Cafe.
"We're hoping that people may just want a reprieve from the cold. Certain people want to leave the house and find somewhere to go," said Rob Spengler, owner of Little Beans Café.
Most school districts in the area have canceled class for Wednesday and Thursday due to the potentially life-threatening temperatures. Jeron Dorsey with the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center in Evanston said they are a resource for parents who can't afford to take the day off, and the building will remain open as a warm and safe place for kids.
"We'll have meals for them like lunch, supper. We'll have gym activities, we'll have arts and crafts activities, things like that," Dorsey said.
Despite the sunshine, the arctic air made it almost painful to be outside.
COLD WEATHER TIPS:
The dangerous deep freeze can also make it difficult to keep your home warm. To avoid a loss in heat experts recommend replacing your furnace filter and keeping vents clear. Also lower blinds and close drapes.
Before going to bed, raise your thermostat a few degrees to help offset the inevitable loss of heat. If you have a high-efficiency furnace, clear the intake and exhaust of snow and ice, which could pose a carbon monoxide danger.
To keep your pipes from freezing, experts say to trickle your faucets. If they still freeze, never thaw pipes with an open flame. Use a hairdryer instead.
If you'll be out driving during the deep freeze, experts say to make sure your vehicle is ready for it.
Keep your tank at least half-full, replace the car battery if it's old and add some extra air in your tires.
Officials recommended drivers plan their route in advance and tell others where they are going. Lastly, keep your cell phone charged in case something happens.
Several inches of snow fell across the area on Monday, and the Goose Island Beer Company found an opportunity for some marketing.Crews from the brewery were out in Ukrainian Village shoveling spaces as they promote two new beers named, "Pro-Dibs" and "Anti-Dibs."