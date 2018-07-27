ACCUWEATHER

The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

These terms sound similar but actually have different meanings, according to AccuWeather (AccuWeather)

If you've ever wondered the difference between containing and controlling a wildfire, AccuWeather has the answer.

Contained doesn't mean that the fire is almost out. When a fire is 85 percent contained, that means that 85 percent of the fire is contained from spreading while 15 percent is still burning out of control, AccuWeather said.

After the fire is contained, then comes the next step of controlling it. This involves strengthening the control line to make sure the fire can't grow. Once it is controlled, it can burn until it's out, according to AccuWeather. A fire is considered to be out when no hot spots are detected in the controlled area for several days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherfirewildfiresevere weatherbrush fire
ACCUWEATHER
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain in NC to save swimmers
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More Weather
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Police: Man shot to death in Roseland
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Show More
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
Van Dyke lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
More News