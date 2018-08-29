A new report found that Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, making it one of the deadliest in the nation's history.
With so many ways to measure a hurricane -- from sustained wind speeds, to total cost to lives lost -- it can be hard to quantify what makes a hurricane historic. In 2017, FiveThirtyEight examined some of the costliest, deadliest modern tropical storms, putting together a list of tropical storms that have caused at least $1 billion damage since 1980.
The updated numbers for Maria make it deadlier than any on the list.
Here's a look at how Maria stacks up against the 10 deadliest of those storms.
Maria
Date: Sept. 20, 2017
Estimated Damage: $140 billion
Estimated Deaths: 2,975
Katrina
Date: Aug. 25, 2005
Estimated Damage: $160 billion
Estimated Deaths: 1,833
Sandy
Date: Oct. 30, 2012
Estimated Damage: $70.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 159
Rita
Date: Sept. 20, 2005
Estimated Damage: $23.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 119
Ike
Date: Sept. 12, 2008
Estimated Damage: $34.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 112
Hugo
Date: Sept. 21, 1989
Estimated Damage: $18.2 billion
Estimated Deaths: 86
Floyd
Date: Sept. 14, 1999
Estimated Damage: $9.7 billion
Estimated Deaths: 77
Harvey
Date: Aug. 25, 2017
Estimated Damage: Could be as much as $180 billion
Estimated Deaths: At least 70
Juan
Date: Oct. 27, 1985
Estimated Damage: $3.5 billion
Estimated Deaths: 63
Andrew
Date: Aug. 23, 1992
Estimated Damage: $47.8 billion
Estimated Deaths: 61
Ivan
Date: Sept. 12, 2004
Estimated Damage: $27.1 billion
Estimated Deaths: 57
How Hurricane Maria stacks up against other deadly, destructive storms
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories
More News