WEATHER

WATCH: Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at Russian seaside resort

EMBED </>More Videos

A dust devil sent sunbathers at a Russian seaside resort running for cover as it tore across the beach, sending towels and beach furniture flying. (Elena Konovalova/Storyful)

GELENDZHIK, Russia --
A dust devil sent sunbathers at a Russian seaside resort running for cover as it tore across the beach, sending towels and beach furniture flying.

The frightening scene unfolded on Sunday in the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik. Video shot from a nearby gazebo showed the whirlwind forming over the beach and eventually moving out onto the water as tourists and birds sought cover. In addition to beach towels, deck chairs and even a small boat became airborne at one point.

Elena Konovalova, who shot video of the dust devil, said in a post on the Russian-language social networking website VK that nobody was hurt in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrussiau.s. & worldsevere weatherbizarre
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy and pleasant
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River; dad held on neglect charges
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Williams jury begins deliberations
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Harvey man killed in I-80 crash near Briggs
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunction at motel
Show More
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man charged with killing missing woman found strangled in Chicago Lawn backyard
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
A look back at women murdered while jogging
More News