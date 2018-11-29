Several streets in Chicago's Loop were temporarily closed Thursday to protect pedestrians and drivers from falling ice and snow.Franklin Street was closed between Madison and Washington streets to both vehicles and pedestrians, but was later reopened to traffic. Pedestrian walkways remain closed.Falling ice smashed the back window of a vehicle Thursday morning. The driver heading north on Franklin next to the Willis Tower when it happened. The driver was shaaken up, but not hurt.Wacker Driver was closed between Wabash Avenue and Monroe Street and Pearson Street was closed between Wabash and Rush Street.Roads across the Chicago area were slick Thursday morning from some overnight snow.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Edens Expressway, where there were some slick spots, but traffic was moving smoothly.Overnight, the conditions led to some crashes, including a car sliding into a pond in the 6100-block of South Cornell Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry.The driver said the slick conditions caused him to swerve off the road and into the water. Authorities said he is doing okay.Both state and local police reminding everyone to slow down as the morning commute begins. The rain and snow flurries could be an issue in certain spots that are not treated but should not be a big issue.