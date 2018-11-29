WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Falling ice shatters car window, some Loop streets closed

EMBED </>More Videos

Roads across the Chicago area are slick Thursday morning from some overnight snow.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several streets in Chicago's Loop were temporarily closed Thursday to protect pedestrians and drivers from falling ice and snow.

Franklin Street was closed between Madison and Washington streets to both vehicles and pedestrians, but was later reopened to traffic. Pedestrian walkways remain closed.

Falling ice smashed the back window of a vehicle Thursday morning. The driver heading north on Franklin next to the Willis Tower when it happened. The driver was shaaken up, but not hurt.

Wacker Driver was closed between Wabash Avenue and Monroe Street and Pearson Street was closed between Wabash and Rush Street.

Roads across the Chicago area were slick Thursday morning from some overnight snow.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Edens Expressway, where there were some slick spots, but traffic was moving smoothly.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Overnight, the conditions led to some crashes, including a car sliding into a pond in the 6100-block of South Cornell Drive near the Museum of Science and Industry.

The driver said the slick conditions caused him to swerve off the road and into the water. Authorities said he is doing okay.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the latest conditions on our traffic map

Both state and local police reminding everyone to slow down as the morning commute begins. The rain and snow flurries could be an issue in certain spots that are not treated but should not be a big issue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertrafficsnowwinter stormicy roadsChicagoJackson Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with flurries, drizzle Thursday morning
Chicago Weather: Downtown sidewalks near skyscrapers closed due to falling ice
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
After snowstorm, temps to drop to single digits in some Chicago suburbs
More Weather
Top Stories
Windows covered up at Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office
Police warn of more North Side robberies involving women posing as ride-share drivers
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
AG Madigan: There are more abusive priests than dioceses disclosed
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress regarding Russia investigation
Brother charged in Colts Neck, NJ family murders
Show More
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Fla. woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Suicide, drug overdoses, push down US life expectancy
6 killed, including 4 children, in Logansport, Ind. fire ID'd
More News