Chicago Weather Radar: Flooding concerns rise as storms, rain move through Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms bringing heavy rain and thunder are moving through the Chicago area overnight, and flooding is a major concern.

Storms bringing heavy rain and thunder are moving through the Chicago area Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday, and flooding is a major concern.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Rain that began on and off Tuesday morning will continue overnight, potentially causing problems for those who live in low-lying areas, near bodies of water.

Widespread showers will again lifted into the area after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Stronger storms and heavier rain arrive around 10:30 p.m. and continue overnight.

This primary risk this round of rain and storms brings to the area is flooding. An additional to two inches of rain is expected to fall Tuesday afternoon and evening, causing rivers, streams and creeks to continue to rise.

In Chicago's West Loop, a street buckled after water from nearby sewers overflowed. In the East Side neighborhood, an alleyway looked more like a stream. Neighbors said flooding was so bad, cars were driving in the bike path to avoid standing water.

"With the large amount of rain over the last several days, we are managing the inflow into our system," said Ed Staudacher, Chicago Water Reclamation Center.

Staudacher and his water reclamation crews are monitoring water levels in the city closes.

"As waterfalls from the sky we continually open gate and try and stay ahead of it to keep the waterways at an elevation where we can still manage all that water," he said.

And with more rain overnight, the concern will be on low-lying areas, especially near streams, creeks and rivers. In the western suburbs, those water levels are starting to rise.

Video in Naperville showed water creeping up onto the river walk, and in Geneva the Fox River came up just below a bridge.

In Naperville, city officials asked citizens to stay off the river due to stronger than usual currents and unseen obstacles that could overturn vessels like kayaks.



The weather is impacting traffic at Chicago's airports. As of 3:30 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 146 cancellations and delays averaging 47 minutes, while Midway International Airport reported 43 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes.

Parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa, flood as barrier fails
EMBED More News Videos

A flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport, Iowa.



Crews evacuated people from some buildings and cars Tuesday afternoon after a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport, Iowa.

The National Weather Service sent an alert around 4 p.m. of a flash flood emergency in Davenport, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Public works officials reported that a temporary flood barrier had failed and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops of downtown buildings.

"It was just the one barrier, so we're not expecting the flooding to spread beyond what we're seeing now," Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. "That could change with heavy rain."

The breach hit as communities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri prepare for record or near-record crests along the river. The National Weather Service already issued flood warnings for areas directly on either side of the river in 10 states, "all the way to the Gulf of Mexico," said meteorologist Mike McClure in Davenport.

The floodwaters had overtaken vehicles and the first floors of some buildings on the river's edge, and rescue crews could be seen launching boats into the floodwaters to retrieve people stranded by the sudden surge.

Mayor Frank Klipsch said there were no reports of injuries. He asked that people stay away from downtown while officials work to evacuate the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
