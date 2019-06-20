Flooding strands New Jersey drivers and homeowners

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5354426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding in New Jersey strands drivers. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

VIDEO: Traffic at a standstill on the 295 on-ramp off of 76 in Bellmawr. Reports of flooding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/AOzAFo9i9P — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 20, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5354541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flood rescues in Westville, New Jersey. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

Sweet Pea, Zeta and Piper are doing fine after being rescued from flood area. pic.twitter.com/007nrkwySC — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 20, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5354417" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Major flooding in South Jersey. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

⚠️SERVICE SUSPENDED DUE TO STORM DAMAGE ⚠️#PATCO service is suspended this morning (6/20) as a result of issues created by last night's storm. Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway. pic.twitter.com/lyXUUBFCoc — PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 20, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5354477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Roof collapse at Flourtown Acme. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5354530" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding at Berks County Wawa parking lot. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

We were driving in Action News van on 76 approaching Grays Ferry when this happened. I was recording the rain- we didn’t even see flooding until we were on top of it. pic.twitter.com/NfLJnJ6uL4 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 20, 2019

BELLMAWR, N.J. -- Heavy downpours caused drivers to become stranded on highways, people and pets to be rescued from their homes, mass transit service to be shut down, and roofs to collapse throughout New Jersey Thursday morning.Just before 7 a.m., all lanes of I-295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened after flooding caused vehicles to be stuck for hours.The water stretched across both northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers stopped - some were stuck in the water, while others just had nowhere else to go."It went up to my calves when I walked out of my car and that was not even the deepest part closer to the median of the highway. I saw the one police officer walk through and it was up to his knees," said Brian Nederostek who was stuck on a flooded roadway.In some areas a mandatory evacuated was called and rescue crews responded.The fire department took boats around the high floodwaters to rescue the trapped residents and their pets.One rescuers said the deepest waters reached approximately five feet.A homeowner told Action News he just bought a newly remodeled home last year. Now, the basement was flooded."In my 30 years living here I've never seen it this bad," one Westville resident said.In Vincentown, Burlington County, homes on the Lenape Trail near the Rancocas Creek had to be evacuated.There were no reports of injuries.Drivers still made their way around, plowing through the flooded roadway, which is not recommended.PATCO has suspended a majority of its service in New Jersey, all trains between Lindenwold and Broadway in Camden, for the entire morning rush. PATCO said there is storm damage at several New Jersey stations and track areas.Heavy rain also caused on roof to collapse. Employees who were inside a store said the force of the collapse broke the pipes of the sprinkler system causing water to go everywhere.The workers were able to get out safely.A Flash Food Watch remains in effect for the entire region through late Thursday night.