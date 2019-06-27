Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods streets, homes in south suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5367564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Overnight rain has led to some flooded streets in in the south suburbs Thursday morning.

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- Heavy rains led to washed out roads and underwater neighborhoods in the south suburbs Thursday morning.The high water led to some dramatic rescues. Crews had to rescue an 83-year-old man who was trapped in a partially submerged car in Steger east of Emerald Avenue on 33rd Street where the neighborhood flooded. The fire department was able to convince the man to get out of his car and they walked him to safety."He's in about maybe four or five feet of water and it's really, really bad," said tow truck driver Hakim Hillman. "He stated to me he's 83 years old and doesn't want to get out of his car. I have the fire department here."There was also a water rescue on Sauk Trail east of Western Avenue near Thorn Creek where a girl on the roof of her car moved to the hood and then climbed onto a fire engine.Steger resident Theresa Gamboa said the water has flooded her basement, which means she may have lost some of her precious photos."My mom passed away six years ago and it's still tough and all the stuff is down there is photo albums and stuff and it's heartbreaking," Gamboa said. "It's all we have left.Her white car she takes to work was also under water.Meanwhile, some Steger residents saw trees come down on top of power lines. Many were in shock as they watched water seep into their homes overnight."It's too much for the sump pumps to handle, so we put an extra one down there this morning and still we got it," said Steger resident Laura Morris.The Stachulak family lives off of 31st place and Chicago Road. They're dealing with at least five feet of water in their basement."We have really good insurance through Farmer's Insurance in Steger ,so I'm really happy about that," Mary Stachulak said. "I think we're more fortunate than most that don't have insurance and aren't covered."Chopper 7 HD captured some of the widespread flooding that also punished Northwest Indiana."It happens a lot, but never it's never been this bad," said Don Wiley of J.B. Construction. "It's worse than I've ever seen it."Over a 24 hour period, Park Forest received 3.64 inches of rain and Crete received 3.1 inches of rain. Heavy rain also moved through Crown Point, making it difficult for people to drive or get around.By late Thursday morning, flood waters were receding, but much of the damage has already been done. Flash Flood Warnings were in effect in parts of southern Cook County and northeast Will County until 8:30 a.m.