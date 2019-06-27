Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods streets in south suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5367564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Overnight rain has led to some flooded streets in in the south suburbs Thursday morning.

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- Strong storms brought rain, some hail, lightning and wind to the Chicago area, leading to flooded streets in the south suburbs.The high water led to some dramatic rescues. Crews had to rescue an 83-year-old man who was trapped in a partially submerged car in Steger east of Emerald Avenue on 33rd Street where the neighborhood flooded. The fire department was able to convince the man to get out of his car and they walked him to safety."He's in about maybe four or five feet of water and it's really, really bad," said tow truck driver Hakim Hillman. "He stated to me he's 83 years old and doesn't want to get out of his car. I have the fire department here."There was also a water rescue on Sauk Trail east of Western Avenue near Thorn Creek where a girl on the roof of her car moved to the hood and then climbed onto a fire engine.Steger resident Theresa Gamboa said the water has flooded her basement, which means she may have lost some of her precious photos."Everything, family photo albums, everything is down there," she said. "It's a little tough right now."South suburban Crete received 4.78 inches of rain and Park Forest received 4.11 inches of rain.Heavy rain also moved through Crown Point, making it difficult for people to drive or get around.Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect in parts of southern Cook County and northeast Will County until 8:30 a.m.