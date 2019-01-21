How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather

- Drip your faucet. Just a small drip or stream can be enough to help prevent damage.
- Open the cabinet doors beneath your sink so room temperature air can warm the pipes.
- Make sure your heat is on, even overnight. Your heating costs may go up, but the damage from a burst pipe is worse.
- Cover outdoor faucets with something protective. Add more insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces.
- Frost on your pipes could mean that they are frozen. If your faucet has a small amount of water coming out or none at all, it is also likely frozen. Do not use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes and faucets; you can use an electric heater, but monitor it to make sure it doesn't get wet.
