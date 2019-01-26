WEATHER

How to prevent frostbite, stay safe while wind chill warnings, advisories are in effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Temperatures are expected to fall dangerously low Tuesday through Friday, with wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings in effect.

Mark McGinnis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures are expected to fall dangerously low Tuesday through Friday, with wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings in effect.

The following information can help keep you safe in the bitter cold.
RELATED: Extreme cold grips area, leads to car accidents, water main break

First, know what wind chill warnings mean. A "Wind Chill Advisory" means exposed skin can develop frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. A "Wind Chill Warning" means exposed skin can become frostbitten in as little as five minutes.

From Tuesday through Friday morning, much of the Chicago area will have weather conditions under which exposed skin can become frostbitten within 10 minutes.

This chart shows how long it will take exposed skin to develop frostbite given air temperature and wind speed.



If you do have to go out in the cold, make sure you're prepared in case of emergency.

Carry an ice scraper, salt, first aid kit, tool kit, jumper cables and a flashlight in your car. Be sure your car has been properly serviced and your oil, battery and tires have been recently checked to lower risk of problems related to cold weather.

Check the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team

Extra layers of clothing, food and blankets are also a good idea in case you must wait for help to arrive due to car trouble.

These tips can help keep you safe while driving in cold weather.


No matter how long you will be outside, wear at least two layers of clothing - for example, long johns and jeans with heavy socks and insulated boots - and try to stay inside in the morning hours.

According to weather.gov, if you are outside in extreme cold, you should avoid rubbing cold body parts until you get inside. Instead, put your hands in your armpits and remove any tight-fitting jewelry like rings and watches. If possible, drink warm liquids, put on extra layers, or hold onto another person or animal to keep warm until you can go inside.

Follow these clothing suggestions to minimize frostbite risk.



Once you get inside, weather.gov advises that you avoid extreme heat, such as that from a stove, hair dryer, or heating pad, because you could burn yourself without feeling it. Instead, get in a warm, but not hot, bath and use a warm, damp towel on your face.

"Frostbitten skin will become red and swollen and feel like it's on fire," according to weather.gov. "You may develop blisters....if your skin turns blue or gray, is very swollen, blistered or feels hard and numb even under the surface, go to a hospital."

For more information about frostbite safety, visit www.weather.gov/safety/cold-during.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercoldwinterwinter weathersafetysurviving winterwindChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Brutal cold on its way, CPS cancels school Wednesday
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
Police warn of North Side bike shop burglaries
Show More
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
More News