Lake Michigan water level running well above average

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big waves on Lake Michigan Friday.

Waves on Lake Michigan have been running eight to 12 feet thanks to strong north winds. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in effect until Saturday 1 a.m. for Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

Winds have been gusting to 45 mph at times today. Winds will remain breezy this evening into the overnight hours.

The level of Lake Michigan is running much higher than the historical average.

The lake is three feet higher than the long term average for the month of April!

Current Lake Michigan level is 580.64 feet (this is measured above sea level).

That is seven inches higher than last April.

It is also only 16 inches from the record high level for Lake Michigan.

When lake levels are higher there is more of a concern for lakeshore flooding when strong north winds develop. Bike paths and even Lake Shore Drive can be affected by big waves.

Water levels on Lake Michigan have been rising since reaching an all time low in January of 2013 of just 576 feet.

The highest level on Lake Michigan was 582 feet set in August of 1986.

The level of Lake Michigan fluctuates throughout the year. The highest lake levels occur from late July into August. The lowest lake levels are in the month of February. The lake was four feet lower back then compared to this April.
