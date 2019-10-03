Chicago Weather: Lake Shore Drive reopens after heavy rain leads to North Side flooding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5587406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lake Shore Drive has been reopened in both directions Thursday after a partial shut down on the North Side due to flooding, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain fell overnight in Chicago, flooding underpasses and even a long stretch of Lake Shore Drive was temporarily shut down Thursday morning.The drive was shut down between Monroe Street and Hollywood Avenue for about two hours with high-standing water making the roadway impassable. The police department had all of the entrances blocked.At the height of the flooding, there were some cars submerged at the Montrose and Irving Park viaducts. The drive reopened just after 2:30 a.m.Motorists are warned to never drive into high standing water and to turn around.A Flash Flooding Warning was in effect for Cook County until 4:45 a.m. as several inches of rain fell. Most of the rain had move out of the area by 5 a.m., with just some spotty showers remaining.