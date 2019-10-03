Chicago Weather: Lake Shore Drive reopens after heavy rain leads to North Side flooding

The drive was shut down between Monroe Street and Hollywood Avenue for about two hours with high-standing water making the roadway impassable. The police department had all of the entrances blocked.
At the height of the flooding, there were some cars submerged at the Montrose and Irving Park viaducts. The drive reopened just after 2:30 a.m.
Motorists are warned to never drive into high standing water and to turn around.
A Flash Flooding Warning was in effect for Cook County until 4:45 a.m. as several inches of rain fell. Most of the rain had move out of the area by 5 a.m., with just some spotty showers remaining.