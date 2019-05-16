Chicago Weather LIVE Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings in effect for south suburbs, NW Indiana

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Grundy, La Salle and Livingston counties until 1:45 p.m. Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 2 p.m. A third Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Iroquois and Kankakee counties until 2:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 p.m. CDT.
A Tornado Warning was issued for Kane and Kendall counties earlier Thursday, but expired as of 12: 22 p.m.
How do tornadoes form?
This first round of storms that prompted severe weather warnings moved into northern Illinois shortly after 11 a.m. A second round of storms is expected to impact the area Thursday evening.
Temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees Thursday afternoon, which will fuel the potential for severe storms during the evening hours.
The best chance for severe storms to develop will be between 6 p.m. and midnight, Butler said. The primary threat with any storms that develop will be large hail and high winds.
What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?
After the storms roll through, Friday morning will be foggy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?