Chicago Weather LIVE RADAR: 1-5 inches of snow forecast as winter storm moves into area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago's airports as of early Saturday morning, as a major winter storm bears down on the city and suburbs.is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Livingston, and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Saturday. The advisory extends until 9 a.m. Saturday for La Porte and Starke counties in Indiana, and until 6 p.m. for Boone, De Kalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties in Wisconsin.Snow piled up across the area Friday evening, with areas like Buffalo Grove and Cary reporting at least 4 inches of accumulation by 10 p.m. Snow will continue falling late Friday and could be heavy at times, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.Between 2-5 inches of snow are expected from the south suburbs to the city Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-6 inches across the northern suburbs. Areas south of the city may see accumulations from 1-3 inches. The snow will change over in the overnight hours into Saturday, Scott said.On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain changing back over to freezing rain or snow with some light additional accumulations. Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth to one-quarter inch are possible with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80. The system is expected to move out by Saturday afternoon.The storm made for treacherous travel across the Chicago area Friday evening. A car slid off the road in north suburban Woodstock and ended upside down and partly underwater, though the driver and his passenger managed to escape unhurt.Friday, nearly 700 flights were canceled at O'Hare and over 150 flights canceled at Midway due to weather. A ground stop was in effect at O'Hare for all arriving flights for several hours Friday night.The City of Chicago deployed 287 snow vehicles to help keep Lake Shore Drive and arterial roads clear. With the snow hitting right before rush hour, there was little salt truck drivers could do to prepare the roads.The Lake Shore Lakefront Trail is closed between Oak Street and Ohio Street due to waves and icy conditions, the city said in an alert about noon Friday.The winter weather comes roughly a week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.