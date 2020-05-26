Weather

EF-0 tornado flips woman's car on I-80 in Minooka, downs trees, utility poles

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is recovering after a tornado flipped her car over while she was driving home.

Jessica Woodison was driving on I-80 in Minooka over the weekend when she said she pulled over on the side of the road because the rain was heavy. Then her car started rocking back and forth.


"Within 15 seconds, it happened so fast, my car flew against the median, and it rolled around and it landed upside down," Woodison said.

Woodison has a few cuts, bruises and neck pain.


The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area. Along with flipping Woodison's car, there's more damage in the area, including downed trees and utility poles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherminookatornadodrivingstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Oak Park restaurant takes on redesigns for COVID-19 safety
Elderly Western Springs veterans honored after Memorial Day Parade canceled
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
2 rescued from overturned rowboat in Lake Zurich
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Chicagoans find new ways to mark unofficial kickoff to summer
Shopping Angels go to the store for those who can't - for free
CPD officer injured, dragged during traffic stop, police say
More TOP STORIES News