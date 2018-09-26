WEATHER

Chicago weather: NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power

Powerful storms Tuesday night knocked down trees and left some people without power, especially in the northwest suburbs.

Megan Hickey
HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) --
The damage was so severe in Huntley, that people in one neighborhood compared it to a war zone.

The damage was so severe in Huntley, that people in one neighborhood compared it to a war zone.

The winds here in Huntley clocked in at 70 miles-per-hour. Police, fire and building inspectors worked through the night to try to keep residents safe.

Not only are downed trees and branches now lying in people's yards, but they were blocking several roadways Tuesday night. The high winds stripped trees and tore live power lines right from the poles, sparking a small fire.

Drivers caught in the storm said they were terrified and homeowners with extensive damage opted to stay with friends and neighbors.

"As soon as I got just before the railroad tracks, the lines fell, tree split, and it was just insane," said Sandi Altergott, who was caught in the storm.

"We're not going to stay tonight. We're going to go to a friend's house," said homeowner Bill Frederick.

Dave DiVenere shared video of the storm in Huntley, saying it was much stronger than what the area usually experiences.



Areas nearby like Hinckley, Sycamore, Genoa and Hampshire also saw some damage from the storm. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

Huntley was without power Tuesday night. Huntley police are asking drivers to avoid Route 47 due to a power outage which is causing traffic signal failure at several intersections.

According to ComEd, 8,600 customers were without power as of 5:30 a.m.
