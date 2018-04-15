WEATHER

Rain, snow and ice blanket Chicago area

It might be April, but Sunday's rainy, snowy and icy weather seemed more like winter than spring.

By and Will Jones
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
It might be April, but the weather did not mirror the calendar Sunday.

"Every single day it is up down here. Some days it is 60 degrees. The next day it is snowing," said Garrett Landwehr. "I am still wearing my winter jacket, retired the boots but I almost feel like I have to bust them back out again."

In Gurnee, an inch of heavy snow and ice brought down tree branches and caused accidents along I-94.

"Couple of people spinning out, pumping breaks, sliding into the ditches is not good...I'd stay inside if you can," said motorist Brendon Nosal. "This is about what we can expect in the Midwest. You never know what we're going to get. This time of the year, snow, rain and water. This is normal."

In Chicago, it wasn't snow, but heavy rain and ice that cancelled the final Cubs game in a series against the Atlanta Braves.

Many fans found out about the cancellation after driving several hours to Wrigley Field.

"We're from St. Joe, Michigan, and we took the train in this morning," said Cubs fan Ronda Dunn. "Got up bright and early."

"We were here opening year last year," said Cubs fan Lonne Weldon. "That's kind of our annual thing and we were in t-shirts. They were taking sweatshirts off by third inning."
