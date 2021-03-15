Weather

Chicago Weather Radar: Several inches of snow fall in short winter burst, causing slick roads

By ABC 7 Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uh oh, the snow came back.

Snow began falling in the Chicago area shortly after noon. The heaviest is snow fell around most of the Chicago area between 1 and 3:30 p.m., but the heaviest band of snow was still moving through the northern suburbs as of 4 p.m.

A wintry mix could make for a messy afternoon and evening in Chicago.


The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties until 7 p.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said driving conditions are hazardous, with gusty winds up to more than 40 miles per hour reducing visibility and slushy accumulation on streets slowing down traffic.

Drivers should take precautions, slow down and pay attention to their surroundings.

Anywhere from a dusting up to 4 inches of snow will fall around the Chicago area Monday. Southern Cook County is likely to see anywhere from no snow to less than an inch fall, while the city and norther Cook County are likely to see 1 to 3 inches fall.

South and Southwestern suburbs will likely see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches fall, west and northwester suburbs will likely see 2 to 4 inches.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to end by 5 p.m. with lingering light precipitation through the evening hours with a gradual change to light rain and drizzle, Mowry said.

Temperatures Monday night will stay near or above freezing, so no major icing issues are expected overnight.

Hundreds of salt spreaders hit Chicago streets Monday afternoon as snow began falling across northern Illinois.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 salt spreaders, agency spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal said in a statement.

Salt spreaders will plow arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive, and will move to residential streets when the snow stops falling, she said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
