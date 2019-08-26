Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe weather risk Monday due to possible storms, strong winds

The National Weather Service has also issued a beach hazard alert until 10 p.m. Monday, due to strong southeast winds that will whip up waves up to 6-feet high.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is expected to see heavy rains and gusty winds roll through the area Monday morning.

Counties in northern and western Illinois could see the heaviest rain, particularly through the morning commute.

Some areas might get between 1-2 inches of rain. The storms will then become more scattered into the afternoon, while a few isolated storms remain possible.

On Sunday, the Chicago Parks District issued a beach ban for 25 area beaches due to hazardous conditions.

WATCH: Rip Currents: What causes hazardous water conditions
Weather conditions are expected to improve Tuesday.
