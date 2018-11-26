CHICAGO (WLS) --A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Chicago area Monday morning, with some areas northwest of the city getting more than 12 inches of snow.
In the city, the storm brought a rain/snow mix, creating slushy conditions on the ground. There were also strong winds, with gusts over 40 mph. The snow continued through the morning, tapering off around 8-9 a.m. west of the city and around 10 a.m. in the city with some lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana.
There will be no snow falling during the afternoon/evening commute, but high winds will continue until the end of the day Monday. As temperatures fall, ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces. Warming centers are open for those who need them.
This storm produced the fifth-largest November snowfall in Chicago's history, with 7.4 inches falling at O'Hare International Airport. The largest two-day snowfall the city has seen in the month of November happened in 1895, when Chicago got a foot of snow from Nov. 25 to 26.
Here are the snow totals as of Monday morning:
-13.1 inches of snow fell in Bull Valley
-11.5 inches of snow fell in Woodstock
-9.8 inches of snow fell in Lake Zurich
-9.2 inches of snow fell in Schaumburg
-9.1 inches of snow fell in DeKalb
-9 inches of snow fell in Harvard
-9 inches of snow fell in Lindenhurst
-8.3 inches of snow fell in Mount Prospect
-8.3 inches of snow fell in Des Plaines
-8.1 inches of snow fell in St. Charles
-7.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare
-3.4 inches of snow fell at Midway
A Winter Storm Warning was in effect until 9 a.m. for Cook, DuPage Grundy and Will Counties. A Blizzard Warning was in effect for Boone, DeKalb, Kane Kendall, Lake, Lee, LaSalle and McHenry until 6 a.m. A Blizzard Warning means there will be poor visibility, heavy snow and whiteout conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Kankakee and Livingston counties until 9 a.m. and in northwest Indiana, the advisory was in effect for Lake and Porter counties until noon. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter conditions that make travel very hazardous or impossible.
The storm created slick conditions for the morning commute. ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out conditions on I-90 in Elgin, where drivers reducced their speed and IDOT trucks cleared the snow-covered-pavement. The storm caused dozens of crashes and spinouts, including a jackknifed semi in LaSalle County.
As of 3:10 p.m. Monday, 1,227 flights were canceled at O'Hare Airport and 71 flights were canceled at Midway Airport. Delays averaged 66 minutes at O'Hare and less than 15 minutes at Midway.
Chicago Public Schools opened normally on Monday. Special preparations were made, including engineers arriving to schools at 4 a.m., to ensure that roads and sidewalks are cleared and heating systems were working properly, CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Sunday night during a press conference. Safe Passage routes were also open and staffed. Parents were encouraged to monitor the situation and look for updates. Anyone with questions should call the CPS Central Office at 773-553-1000 with questions.
About 20 CPS schools lost power Monday because of the storm. As a result, some of those buildings did not have heat or electricity. CPS officials said the district was able to support the students impacted by the outage because of "strong weekend planning and collaboration with the City of Chicago and ComEd."
SNOW, WIND DOWN TREES, POWER LINES
The storm also caused power outages. As of 10:30 a.m., ComEd said 163,000 customers were without power. At the height of the storm, 351,000 customers were in the dark. The hardest-hit areas were west of O'Hare and some western suburbs, including Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Palatine, West Chicago, Winfield and Wheaton.
The Evanston Police Department said the storm knocked out their power, but that all 911 and non-emergency lines were still working and residents could call them if they are needed. At around 8 a.m. the department said their power had been restored.
NIPSCO officials said 40,000 electric customers were affected throughout Monday morning. As of 12:30 p.m., about 17,000 customers were without power, primarily in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana. Since that area is expected to see challenging weather into Monday evening, although crews are working around the clock, officials said some outages may last into Tuesday.
Officials also said a major NIPSCO pole came down near White Oak Avenue and the Canadian National Railway tracks near Centier Bank in Munster. Snow and ice that built up on utility lines and strong winds compromised the pole, which needs to be replaced. Officials said it would take about 8 hours. White Oak will be closed until the new pole is in place. Power outages are possible during the repair.
Facebook video recorded in Ogden Dunes, Indiana, shows power lines arching down near Ogden Road and Cedar Trail. The local fire department said a tree caused the power lines to spark. NIPSCO crews responded and turned off the power.
The sheriff's office in Lake County, Indiana, said power lines were down at 153rd and Mississippi and there were power outages in Crown Point, Schererville, Merrillville and St. John. The sheriff's office said driving conditions are poor throughout the county.
In Lake County, Illinois, downed power lines near Lake Forest caused extensive delays on the Metra UP-North Line.
In Chicago, strong winds knocked a large tree branch onto a car in the 5100-block of West Addison Street. On the Northwest Side, a massive tree fell onto a fence and deck at a home in the 3700-block of North St. Louis, barely missing the front window. A transformer started sparking at Montrose and Moody and power lines came down in other parts of the city. After clearing snow from main roads in Chicago, the city's snow plow fleet transitioned to residential streets around midday Monday.
In northwest suburban Park Ridge, strong winds tore large trees out of the ground Monday, causing them to fall across Northwest Highway.
"The roots came up and took the whole sidewalk out," said Steve, a resident.
He woke up to get his third-grade son on the school bus, but found the tree blocked the way. So the bus driver came to their front door.
"This tree is down and I walk. This is my first stop. I pick up kids in house," the bus driver said.
Overnight, the heavy snow weighed down power lines, which landed in the middle of the road.
In southwest suburban Warrenville, Route 59 was closed near Mack Road late Monday morning because of a power line that fell during the storm.
A ComEd worker who arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. Sunday said the live wire was already down when he arrived. Crews will have to remove it and allow plows to clear the snow and ice before drivers can access the road again.
Route 59 reopened for a short time Monday morning, but the low-hanging power lines weighed down by snow caused an 18-wheeler to get stuck.
A flat-bed tow truck driver came to move the trailer, but even he had a hard time doing so. The tow driver said he pulled 25 vehicles out of the snow prior to this job.
SNOW CLEANUP UNDERWAY
Far northwest suburban Woodstock was one of the hardest-hit areas. Residents woke up to nearly a foot of snow. They did all they could to dig out Monday morning.
"I'm doing his because my neighbor needs to get to work and I'm being a good Samaritan and I'm taking her to work," Rae Friesen said.
Friesen did her part to help, but there's something that makes the first major snowfall of the season extra hard for her.
"My sister lives in Florida. She rubs it in. So when I tell her what I'm out here doing, she goes, 'Well, I'm going to the pool,'" Friesen said.
Woodstock Square was mainly silent Monday morning. Government offices shut down amidst the wintery blast as neighbors cleared their driveways. There were some positives.
"It was good because I was supposed to work last night and they called in and canceled, so I got to sleep in. But now, I have to deal with this," Paul Barna said.
The snow caused some problems for Barna that other people may have also experienced Monday.
"Just the fact that it's wet and it's heavy and the snowblower keeps getting plugged up," Barna said.
This was very heavy, weighted snow. Homeowners looking to clear their driveways and sidewalks should push to snow as they shovel - instead of lifting it, if possible - to avoid injury.
Some people in Woodstock had a different take. Terese Thompson's first through when she saw the snow was how beautiful it was. For her, it's all about attitude.
"If you have to get to work - it depends upon if you've got a whole herd of cows to milk, which we did out west of Woodstock - yeah, you have to deal with the snow, maybe no electricity, but so what? It'll come back."
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.